Lorry smashes into 300-year-old village building and fails to stop
A lorry smashed into 300-year-old village building yesterday and then made off without stopping.
The incident happened at 7am on Wednesday, May 29, when an articulated lorry coming down from Ravensfield on Ashton Lane in Braithwell took out a large section of a 300-year-old building and didn’t stop.
An eye witness said they managed to get the registration of the vehicle and informed the police.
"The parish council has been asking for this road to be one way for years but Doncaster highways say not.”
Police told the Free Press that this was a damage only incident they could not provide anymore details.