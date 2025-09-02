Looking back on 10 months of helping to make Doncaster city centre safer

It's been 10 months since the launch of the Safer City initiative and I hope you've been able to recognise the increased policing presence in Doncaster city centre and the surrounding area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Safer City was brought in with a simple aim - to make you feel safer in Doncaster city centre.

It has seen us work alongside City of Doncaster Council and other key partners to achieve this goal, and the feedback we've been receiving recently is that members of the public do feel safer and are recognising our increased presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I firmly believe and hope that having officers visible on your streets and in your communities fosters a feeling of safety and security, and that is why we have increased the number of patrols in the city centre.

Doncaster District Commander Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp

Recent statistics showed that in just one month our officers covered over 500 miles on foot during 540 hours of patrols.

During these patrols, officers will carry out a range of responsibilities, including but not limited to enforcing the rules of the Public Spaces Protection Order and engaging with businesses and members of the public.

They are also there to respond to real-time incidents by making arrests and addressing concerns raised by members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of the patrols, once a week, officers from our city centre-based team also host a pop-up stall with partners from the council. This allows us to share crime prevention advice with members of the public and really reinforces our commitment to being there for you and being visible in the city centre.

Retail crime was raised as a key issue in the city centre and we've made great strides in tackling this with a 16 per cent reduction in shoplifting offences in the Town ward despite national figures showing reports reaching a record high.

Areas like Wheatley, Intake, Hexthorpe and Balby have also seen reductions in offending and across the borough, shoplifting is down 23 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The introduction of a dedicated team tackling this issue combined with working alongside partner agencies and businesses has resulted in a number of prolific offenders being sentenced, with over 25 years of jail terms handed out to shoplifters in the centre of Doncaster so far this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are plenty of positives, but we won't be complacent. We will continue our approach and continue to strengthen our ties with retailers and members of the public to ensure we keep Doncaster a safer place for you all to enjoy.

I want to thank members of the public who engage with our officers while they are out and about on patrols in the city centre.

Only by being open and honest and engaging in two-way conversations can we deliver the best service to you as members of the public and that must continue going forwards.

As always, if you do have any concerns about crime or anti-social behaviour, please raise it to officers when you see them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also contact us on the non-emergency 101 number and via our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

If you want to get in touch with us anonymously, you can do so via Crimestoppers on the freephone number 0800 555 111. Any contact with them will remain completely confidential.