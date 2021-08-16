London trial of Doncaster man accused of Cancer Research fraud is adjourned
The London trial of a Doncaster man accused of defrauding a cancer charity has been adjourned.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 12:06 pm
Updated
Monday, 16th August 2021, 12:07 pm
Phillip Anthony Hartley, 38, was due to stand trial at Westminster Magistrates Court after being arrested in London’s Leicester Square in April.
Hartley, of Christ Church Road, denies one count of fraud by false representation and one of possessing articles for use in fraud, namely a Cancer Research collecting tin, a Cancer Research UK t-shirt and Cancer Research UK hat.
He will now appear at City of London Magistrates on August 25.