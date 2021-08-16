London trial of Doncaster man accused of Cancer Research fraud is adjourned

Phillip Anthony Hartley is accused of fraud against Cancer Research.

Phillip Anthony Hartley, 38, was due to stand trial at Westminster Magistrates Court after being arrested in London’s Leicester Square in April.

Hartley, of Christ Church Road, denies one count of fraud by false representation and one of possessing articles for use in fraud, namely a Cancer Research collecting tin, a Cancer Research UK t-shirt and Cancer Research UK hat.