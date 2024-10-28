Loaded shotgun found in Doncaster police raid as man appears in court

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Oct 2024, 16:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A loaded shotgun was found by police in an armed raid on a Doncaster house, which has seen a man appear in court.

The firearm was seized by officers during the pre-planned operation which saw two warrants executed in Doncaster and Rotherham.

Police swooped in Conisbrough and Swallownest last Friday morning and a search of the Conisbrough address led to the discovery of a shotgun with two loaded cartridges in it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 33-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing a firearm of length less than 30cm.

A loaded shotgun was found at a house in Conisbrough.A loaded shotgun was found at a house in Conisbrough.
A loaded shotgun was found at a house in Conisbrough.

He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 20 November.

A 29-year-old woman who was also arrested in Conisbrough on suspicion of firearms and drug offences and a 25-year-old woman arrested in Swallownest on suspicion of aggravated burglary and firearm offences have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice