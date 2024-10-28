Loaded shotgun found in Doncaster police raid as man appears in court
The firearm was seized by officers during the pre-planned operation which saw two warrants executed in Doncaster and Rotherham.
Police swooped in Conisbrough and Swallownest last Friday morning and a search of the Conisbrough address led to the discovery of a shotgun with two loaded cartridges in it.
A 33-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing a firearm of length less than 30cm.
He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 20 November.
A 29-year-old woman who was also arrested in Conisbrough on suspicion of firearms and drug offences and a 25-year-old woman arrested in Swallownest on suspicion of aggravated burglary and firearm offences have both been bailed pending further enquiries.