A loaded shotgun was found by police in an armed raid on a Doncaster house, which has seen a man appear in court.

The firearm was seized by officers during the pre-planned operation which saw two warrants executed in Doncaster and Rotherham.

Police swooped in Conisbrough and Swallownest last Friday morning and a search of the Conisbrough address led to the discovery of a shotgun with two loaded cartridges in it.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing a firearm of length less than 30cm.

A loaded shotgun was found at a house in Conisbrough.

He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 20 November.

A 29-year-old woman who was also arrested in Conisbrough on suspicion of firearms and drug offences and a 25-year-old woman arrested in Swallownest on suspicion of aggravated burglary and firearm offences have both been bailed pending further enquiries.