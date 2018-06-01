LISTED: Doncaster Magistrates' Court convictions

The following were convicted at Doncaster Magistrates' Court between May 24 and 30.

Addresses Doncaster unless stated.

Craig Buxton: aged 26, of Princess Street, Woodlands, breach of restraining order, £346 fine, £119 costs.

Tony Mangham: aged 42, of Wheatley Park Road, Bentley, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 90 days in prison, £18 compensation.

Liam Rushby: aged 31, of Montague Street, Town Centre, sent a text message that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 costs.

Mark Siddal: aged 33, of Acacia Road, Skellow, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 16 months, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, eight points on driving licence.

James Edward Blades: aged 48, of Carr House Road, Belle Vue, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £400 compensation, £85 costs.

Zara Jade Kirton: aged 32, of Victoria House, Barnby Dun, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £50 costs.

Doreen Garrison: aged 59, of Low Lands Walk, Askern, fraud, dishonestly made a statement or representation to the Department for Work and Pensions, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Gabriel Grigoras: aged 30, of Exchange Street, Hyde Park, drink driving, £250 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months,

Kevin John Hepworth: aged 33, of Bosworth Road, Adwick le Street, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £400 fine, £125 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Mark Metcalfe: aged 45, of Lennox Road, Intake, drunk and disorderly, £125 fine, £115 costs.

Danielle Housley: aged 24, of Great North Road, Woodlands, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 30 months.