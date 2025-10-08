Lindholme Partnership Action Group (PAG): a meeting for residents to discuss issues with the prison, council and police

A recent meeting of the Lindholme Partnership Action Group (PAG) was held. The event offered the chance for residents to discuss issues with the prison, council and police.

The meeting was organised by a Doncaster Wellbeing Officer who is clearly working hard to make improvements to the area.

They said: “It was great to see a collection of people all passionate about improving the area in which they live.

“If you live in Lindholme or the surrounding areas I would encourage you to attend the next meeting which will be advertised locally.

“We will hopefully be attending more of these meetings in the future, so hope to see you there.”