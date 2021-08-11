Learner driver caught out on the road with no driving insurance by Doncaster police who recovered the vehicle

Police officers have recovered the car the learner driver was using and they have been reported to court for the offence.

Doncaster police have caught many drivers in the last couple of weeks who have been out on the road without insurance thanks to their new insurance detecting car.

South Yorkshire Police said: “This Kia Picanto has been seized this morning (August 10) after being stopped on Trafford Way.

Police stopped the car on Trafford Way.

“Apparently it was the first time the driver had ever driven it on a provisional licence with nobody supervising her, oh and the L plates had fallen off.

"That either makes her very unlucky to have been caught, or us really lucky to have caught them...“Either way the car has been recovered and the driver has been reported to court for the offence.”