Leader of notorious Doncaster drugs gang is jailed

The leader of a notorious Doncaster drugs gang and supply chain has been jailed after a police sting.

A covert investigation caught Jason Vicarage and other suppliers in the act – and is now facing more than four years behind bars for supplying crack cocaine.

Vicarage had a leading role in the 'Gav' drug line which was investigated as part of Operation Dream Alpha - a scheme brought in to directly target drug dealers and dismantle county lines networks operating in Doncaster and the wider South Yorkshire area.

He then set up his own drugs line called the 'Jay' line, which employed couple Shakita Maximillian and Luke Mickevicius as suppliers.

Notorious Doncaster drug dealer Jason Vicarage has been jailed.

They were jailed earlier this month alongside Gavin Robson and Stewart Walker, who supplied drugs for the 'Gav' line alongside Vicarage, who appeared before Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing last Friday (14 February).

Vicarage, 32, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and possessing a mobile phone inside a prison, with a judge sentencing him to a total of four years and three months in prison.

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Slater said: "Vicarage had influence across two Doncaster drug lines, with these networks often feeding into the activities of violent organised crime groups.

"Taking out key influencers like Vicarage enables us to dismantle drug networks and limit the use and supply of illegal drugs, which in turn finances organised crime groups responsible for fatal knife attacks, firearm discharges and serious violent assaults.

"Operation Dream Alpha is continuing to have a huge impact on drug lines in Doncaster and I hope it sends out a clear message of what will happen to you if you are caught dealing drugs in the city.

"It won't pay, we will find you and we will arrest you so you can be brought before the courts and face the full force of the law."

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, please report it to police on 101 or online through the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

You can also report nformation anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by filling out a secure and anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.