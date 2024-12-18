Law change means more penalties for using phones while driving in South Yorkshire.

More penalties were handed out to drivers using phones in South Yorkshire last year, new figures show.

According to the Government, a change in the law may be behind a 33% rise in the number of fixed penalty notices given to drivers using their phones across England.

The RAC has also suggested young people may be more likely to be using devices while behind the wheel.

Figures show South Yorkshire Police handed out 808 notices for the offence in 2023, up from 426 the year before.

Last year 538 led to a fine, while 245 resulted in a court summons.

These figures do not include FPNs ultimately cancelled by the force.

A law change has broadened the definition of phone use – meaning the offence is now triggered whenever someone holds or interacts with their device.

The Home Office has cited the change as the reason for 9,000 more offences being logged in 2023, with 36,800 FPNs issued outside of London.

The Met Police – which covers London and accounts for a large portion of driving offences – uses a different system and its figures are not included in national totals.

The RAC, a motorists' association, highlighted a "concerning" rise in young people using phones behind the wheel, based on a national survey of drivers.

Its research suggests 39% of drivers aged 17 to 24 had checked texts or emails while driving, and 30% had taken a photo or recorded a video.

Rod Dennis, the organisation's road safety spokesman, said: "Anyone who uses a mobile phone at the wheel in any way is not just risking their own lives, but those of their passengers and all other road users."

"The only ‘screentime’ drivers should have in the car is looking through the windscreen as they focus on the road," he added.

He welcomed the introduction of AI-assisted cameras which he said will better allow police to identify people breaking the law.

Drivers can receive six penalty points and a £200 fine if they are caught using a phone while driving.

South Yorkshire Police handed out a total of 71,444 driving-related FPNs last year, excluding cancelled notices. This included 56,757 offences for speeding and 915 for not wearing a seatbelt.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Using a phone while driving is a serious distraction that risks the lives of drivers and other road users.

"While enforcement is a matter for the police, there are tough laws in place to clamp down on phone use behind the wheel, and the Government is committed to reducing the numbers of those killed and injured on our roads."