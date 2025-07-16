A late night field fire close to a Doncaster cemetery was dealt with by firefighters from four stations.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overnight on July 13-14, crews from Rossington, Doncaster, Thorne and Edlington attended a field fire at 8.52pm on Grange Lane, New Rossington, close to the village cemetery.

Officers used a hose hose reel jet, one main line and fire beaters to tackle the flames. They left the scene at 12.22am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday 11 July, Edlington fire crews were called at 6.48pm to Church Rein Woodland to reports of a motorbike on fire.

Late night field fire close to Doncaster cemetery.

Firefighters used buckets to put out the fire and left the scene at 7.24pm. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

On Saturday 12 July, Barnsley, Dearne and Adwick firefighters attended a field fire at 2.10pm on Ingsfield Lane, Dearne. Crews used three hose reel jets and fire beaters to tackle the flames. They left the scene at 5.01pm.

Sunday 13 July, Edlington firefighters were called to a remote bonfire on Mallard Close, Balby at 3.53pm. Crews used two wildfire knapsacks to put out the flames and left the scene at 4.23pm.