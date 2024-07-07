Large quantity of cash, cannabis and stolen vehicles seized in Doncaster police raid
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team worked in conjunction with City of Doncaster Council for a day of action in Carcroft.
Officers attended at the business park where they located the items, all of which were recovered and enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing.
PCSO's completed a pop up stall at Bullcroft Memorial Hall while local businesses and community centres were visited to deliver copies of the North NPT newsletter and parking patrols were carried out at Owston Park School.
A speed gun check was carried out on Skellow Road - 160 vehicles passed with a number dealt with for speeding.
A stolen car was located and recovered from Croasdale Gardens.
An incident involving a dog biting another dog was saw a person issued with a Community Protection Warning.
One person was also detained on a fail to appear warrant for court.
