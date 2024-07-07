Large quantity of cash, cannabis and stolen vehicles seized in Doncaster police raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bag full of cash, cannabis and suspected stolen vehicles have been seized during a police raid in Doncaster.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team worked in conjunction with City of Doncaster Council for a day of action in Carcroft.

Officers attended at the business park where they located the items, all of which were recovered and enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PCSO's completed a pop up stall at Bullcroft Memorial Hall while local businesses and community centres were visited to deliver copies of the North NPT newsletter and parking patrols were carried out at Owston Park School.

A large quanity of cash was seized in the raid.

A speed gun check was carried out on Skellow Road - 160 vehicles passed with a number dealt with for speeding.

A stolen car was located and recovered from Croasdale Gardens.

An incident involving a dog biting another dog was saw a person issued with a Community Protection Warning.

One person was also detained on a fail to appear warrant for court.