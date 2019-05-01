Large haul of cigarettes stolen in supermarket raid in Doncater

A large haul of cigarettes were stolen from a Doncaster supermarket during a raid.

Crooks broke into Tesco on Eden Field Road, Edenthorpe, at around 3am on Monday, April 29. 

Thieves broke into Tesco on Eden Field Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police said three men were involved in the raid.
A 32-year-old man was arrested and later released under investigation.

Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 88 of April 29. 