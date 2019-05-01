A large haul of cigarettes were stolen from a Doncaster supermarket during a raid.

Crooks broke into Tesco on Eden Field Road, Edenthorpe, at around 3am on Monday, April 29.

South Yorkshire Police said three men were involved in the raid.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and later released under investigation.

Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 88 of April 29.