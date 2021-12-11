Large amounts of expensive jewellery including Bulgari and Dior rings have been stolen from a Doncaster residence

Among the items taken were a Bulgari set of a ring and earrings, two gold necklaces, two gold rings and one pearl Dior ring.

By Laura Andrew
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 6:36 am

On Sunday, December 5 the residents of a property on Warwick Road returned home to find their lights on.

The offenders had snapped a door lock and gained entry to the property.

The incident happened between 8.45am and 4.30pm that day.

Some of the items that were stolen.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Among the items taken were a Bulgari set of a ring and earring, two gold necklaces – one with the initial ‘K’ on it and the other with the initial ‘M’ on it, two gold rings, one pearl Dior ring and some very distinctive jewellery.

"We are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"Was anyone in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious?

"Does anyone have any CCTV footage that covered the property and may have caught what happened?

"Or has anyone been offered any items for sale matching the images provided for sale?”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 599 of December 3.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

