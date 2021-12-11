Large amounts of expensive jewellery including Bulgari and Dior rings have been stolen from a Doncaster residence
Among the items taken were a Bulgari set of a ring and earrings, two gold necklaces, two gold rings and one pearl Dior ring.
On Sunday, December 5 the residents of a property on Warwick Road returned home to find their lights on.
The offenders had snapped a door lock and gained entry to the property.
The incident happened between 8.45am and 4.30pm that day.
"We are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
"Was anyone in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious?
"Does anyone have any CCTV footage that covered the property and may have caught what happened?