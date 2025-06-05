Knifeman spotted prowling Doncaster street arrested as armed police swoop

A knife wielding man spotted prowling in a Doncaster street has been arrested within less than three minutes after armed officers were called to the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after 3pm on Tuesday, a concerned member of the public rang 999 to report a man with a knife in an alleyway on Florence Avenue, Balby.

Armed officers on patrol in the area immediately responded, made an arrest and recovered a kitchen knife.

The 40-year-old was later charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police swooped to arrest the man in Florence Avenue in Balby.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Our officers’ priority is to protect the public and the communities they serve.

“Every day they put themselves in harm’s way on the frontline, and without hesitation attended, approached and arrested a man carrying a knife.

“Knife crime will not be tolerated across South Yorkshire, and we will ensure that those carrying weapons and posing a risk of fear or harm are put before the courts.

“This man’s life changed within minutes and within less than 24 hours, he will have appeared before court. Think, who are you protecting in carrying a knife, because you are not protecting yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t be everywhere and appreciate the support of the public in us tackling crime.”

You can report knife crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to police on 101, or always call 999 in an emergency.

You can also contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call reporting centre where you can report information in confidence without having to leave any of your details on 0800 555 111.