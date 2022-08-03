South Yorkshire Police officers were responding to reports of a theft at the Leger Retail Centre at the junction of Leger Way and Thorne Road in Wheatley where a 35-year-old man was arrested.
On searching him, officers found him to be in possession of two knives following the swoop yesterday afternoon.
This afternoon, the man, of no fixed address, has been charged with a total of seven offences, including assault, theft and possession of a knife.
He has been remanded in police custody to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court tomorrow.
Anyone wanting to report knife crime in Doncaster or across South Yorkshire can contact police on 101 in a non-emergency or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously to independent charity Crime Stoppers at its UK call centre on 0800 555 111.