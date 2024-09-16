Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A knife man charged with robberies at two Doncaster shops has appeared in court.

Jordan Saunders, 27, of no fixed abode, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court earlier today (16 September) after being charged with two counts of robbery, possession of a knife or blade in a public place and threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

It comes after two alleged robberies at retail premises in Carr House Road and Chequer Avenue, Hyde Park on 11 September and 14 September, respectively, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Saunders has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 14 October.

You can report retail and knife crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can report information in confidence to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass information on without having to leave your details.