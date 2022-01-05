Knife wielding robbers steal gold, jewels and cash from pensioners after visit to Doncaster antique fair

The man and woman, both in their 70s, were attacked as they unloaded antiques from their vehicle, with the woman suffering injuries to her hands while the man was punched in the face and body.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery in Mansfield Road, Swallownest on Monday 27 December.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm after returning from an antiques fair at Doncaster Racecourse earlier that day.

As they were doing so, it is reported five people wearing masks entered the house and threatened them knives.

They then demanded cash, gold and jewellery.

One victim suffered injuries to her hands and the other was hit in the face and body before the suspects made off with a large amount of jewellery and cash. Some of this was later recovered in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster.

It is thought the suspects travelled in a white hatchback vehicle.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who is offered gold sovereign coins for sale, who witnessed suspicious activity at the antiques fair or who has dash cam footage of any vehicles being driven suspiciously on or around Stone Hill Drive, Swallownest at or around around 4.40pm on Monday 27 December.