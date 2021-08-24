Knife wielding Doncaster man who attempted to strangle woman is jailed

Martin Doyle, 44, of Bennetthorpe, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, attempting to cause GBH and committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence at York Crown Court in July and was sentenced last week at Sheffield Crown Court.

The incident happened in Doncaster on 12 November last year. Police were called to Doyle’s address following reports a woman had been attacked.

Doyle coerced her to come to his flat under false pretences. When she arrived, he pulled her inside, physically assaulted her, strangled her and at one point placed a knife to her throat. Each time the victim got up, Doyle hit her again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Doyle has been jailed for 15 years.

She managed to get to the door, screaming for help. Thankfully a neighbour had heard the noise and managed to get into the apartment, pulling her to safety.

DC Andy Gray said: “This incident was truly horrifying, and I would like to commend the victim for her bravery and her determination to ensure Doyle was brought before the courts and handed a significant prison sentence.

“Doyle is a dangerous man who should absolutely not be on the streets, he poses a particular risk to women and it is right that he has received a substantial custodial sentence.

“At South Yorkshire Police we are committed to tackling violent crime and we work incredibly hard to bring people like Doyle to justice.