Knife arch operation combats violence in Doncaster city centre during Sceptre week of action

Officers in Doncaster used a mobile knife arch in the city centre last weekend as part of a week of dedicated activities to tackle knife crime across South Yorkshire.

Sceptre is a national week of action in which police forces across the UK show what they are doing to tackle and reduce knife crime in local communities.

It ran from Monday 11 November to Sunday 17 November and supports the work police do all year round to take dangerous weapons of our streets and bring offenders of knife crime to justice.

As part of last week's activities, a knife arch was deployed outside multiple premises in Doncaster city centre on Saturday night to search people for knives.

The arch acts as a metal detector and allows concealed knives and weapons to be identified by officers.

Explaining more about the activities that took place is PC Joe Gourdin, who led and organised Saturday's operation.

He said: "We are committed to enhancing community safety by actively implementing strategies to knife-related incidents, and this is just one of the tactics we deploy all-year round to combat knife crime in South Yorkshire.

"We installed metal detection arches in various hotspots with high footfall and also ensured there was a visible police presence in the city centre, with people encouraged to come and speak to us about any concerns they have.

Around 700 people were searched with no knives or dangerous weapons found.

"This enabled us to engage with members of the public to talk to them about the work we are doing and allows the public to better understand our commitment to tackling knife crime as this is a real priority for the force.

"We received some really positive feedback from people we spoke to during the operation, with comments reflecting how they felt safer knowing the arches were in place and how it allowed people to relax and enjoy their evening.

"The knife arches will be deployed again in the city centre to search for more knives and it is important people are aware of the dangers that carrying a knife can bring to themselves and others."

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Lisa Bird said: "We want people to feel safe when they go out in the city centre and we won't tolerate anyone bringing knives into this area.

"I want to thank City of Doncaster Council, Pubwatch and licensed premises in the city centre for supporting this operation and I am pleased that no one we searched was foolish enough to have a knife on their person."

The operation saw around 700 people pass through the arch, with no knives or dangerous weapons found on people who were searched.

Six people who were suspected of avoiding the arch were searched and found to be in possession of drugs which were seized by officers.

South Yorkshire Police will be publishing further content and results from Sceptre week later this week.