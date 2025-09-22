A South Yorkshire Police officer was left with a shard of glass in her back after a suspect kicked off in a patrol car after being arrested.

Police said in a statement today that the suspect, who had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, smashed the back window of the car while they were both inside.

A police officer was injured by a shard of glass in her back after a suspected kicked off in the car and smashed a rear window. Photo; South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Officers had been carrying out ‘proactive patrols’ in Kirkhouse Green, Doncaster, last Tuesday (September 16) when the incident happened.

They had been concerned about a ‘suspicious vehicle’, which police say had ignored the officers' calls to stop and pull over, and then driven off, leading to a short pursuit.

The vehicle was found abandoned in a field, with a 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.

After being placed in handcuffs and taken to a nearby police car, the back windscreen was smashed while the officer and suspect were in the vehicle.

Detective Inspector Laura Procter said: "This was an act of mindless vandalism which could have resulted in really serious injuries to the officer and the suspect who were in the vehicle at the time.

"The officer was left with a cut to her arm and a shard of glass stuck in her back. However, she remained calm after the attack to keep control of the suspect and ensure he was taken into police custody.

"Our officers never know what they are going to face as part of their day-to-day working lives but this incident emphasises how they often put themselves in harm's way to keep people safe and protect our communities.

"As well as harming one of our officers, this senseless act also resulted in one of our valuable emergency vehicles being put out of use.

"While the vehicle will be repaired quickly, this kind of vandalism prevents us from responding to emergencies and helping those most in need."