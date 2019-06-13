A kilo of cannabis was seized after police officers raided a house in Doncaster.

The drug was found at a property in Hirst Gate, Mexborough, yesterday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the house and was in police custody last night.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The warrant, executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act, is part of ongoing work by the team to tackle suspected organised crime and any associated criminality and anti-social behaviour in the Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough areas.”