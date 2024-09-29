Keep reporting nuisance bikers say police, after fresh Doncaster clampdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keep reporting nuisance bikers in Doncaster – that’s the message from police following a fresh clampdown on illegal riders.

Neighbourhood officers in Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team recently worked alongside South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team for a proactive operation tackling the ongoing issue of off-road bikes accessing local parks.

Using specialist bikes, drone officers worked with neighbourhood teams and used their key local knowledge and intelligence to patrol areas in Dunscroft, Stainforth and Armthorpe.

During the operation, a number of off-road bikes were sighted on Unity Way, near junction 5 of the M18, with drones used to record the bikes and take images for identification purposes.

Police in Doncaster have been targeting illegal bikers.

Doncaster East NPT Inspector Alison Carr says the subject of off-road bikes is one often raised at local engagement meetings. However, the issue remains under-reported, with Insp Carr keen to encourage people to report any incidents involving off-road bikes to police.

Insp Carr said: "We know and understand the impact of dangerous and nuisance off-road bikes and we need the public's help in order to tackle this problem.

"We are already aware of a number of hotspot areas but we need you to tell us where and when off-road bikers are most prolific, along with descriptions of the people riding these bikes, including their clothing and helmets, as well as details about the bikes themselves, including make, colour and size.

"We're also keen to hear where these illegal bikes are being stored as this helps us to track down offenders and bring them to justice.

"We understand some people may want to report this information to us without giving their personal details and you can do that through Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous and completely protects your identity.

"All of this goes towards painting an intelligence picture which allows us to deploy resources to the right areas and fully maximise operations such as the one we conducted last Wednesday (18 September).

"If you see quad bikes, three-wheeled bikes, trail bikes and some other two-wheeled vehicles built for off-road use being ridden on public parks or publicly-owned land or dangerously on our roads, please contact us immediately.

"You can report information on 101 or online."

If you want to make an anonymous report, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111