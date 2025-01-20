Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 5,400 rape and sexual offences have been reported to South Yorkshire Police in the last year, but just four per cent resulted in a charge.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, Jess Phillips says victims are being “let down time and time again.”

New data obtained by Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice (SACA) has revealed that between September 2023 and 2024, a total of 5,406 offences were reported to the South Yorkshire force but just 195 resulted in a charge or summons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there will be cases that may be still under investigation or where some other resolution has been reached, Sexual Abuse Claims Specialist, Ellie Lamey says it is “staggeringly low” and “it is important victims know that support is available.”

Just 4% of reported sexual offenders were charged in South Yorkshire last year.

The most common sexual offence reported to South Yorkshire Police in the last year was rape of a female aged 16 or over, of which there were 1,283 logged by the force.

Sexual assault on a female over 13 was the second most common offence, accounting for 1,243 reports, while a further 456 offences were reported for sexual activity involving a child under 16.

According to the force, the majority of rape and sexual offence victims and suspects in the last year were under the age of 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest figures from the Home Office show nearly 1.9m violent or sexual crimes in England and Wales were closed without a suspect being caught or charged in the year to June 2024 - about 89 per cent of all offences given an outcome.

Minister Jess Phillips said: “It is completely unacceptable that fewer and fewer violent and sexual crimes are being solved, with more victims being let down time and time again.

“The severity of these numbers prove why violence against women and girls is a national emergency and that is why we have set out our unprecedented mission to halve it in a decade.”

Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice also obtained new data from the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) - which is a government-backed organisation that can offer compensation to victims of sexual abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last year, the CICA received 13,313 applications from alleged victims of sexual assault or abuse.

Of those, 1,763 received compensation - that’s just 13 per cent.

CICA Specialist at SACA, Ellie Lamey said: “The number of sexual assault/abuse victims who have applied for CIC is staggeringly low compared to the number of offences being reported to police forces across the UK.”

This, along with mammoth delays in the court system and the early release of prisoners is, of course, hugely concerning for victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SACA’s investigation also uncovered the main reasons why victims are rejected by the CICA. They include; the incident was not a ‘crime of violence’, the application was made outside the relevant time limit, failure to co-operate with bringing the assailant to justice and failure to co-operate with the CICA.

In the last year, the organisation paid out compensation totalling £18,463,509.85 to victims of sexual abuse.

Ms Lamey added: “It is so important that victims know there is support available for them and not to be deterred or fearful of rejection.

“Victims should be aware that they can report historical periods of abuse/assaults to the police, regardless of the amount of time that has passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Victims can avoid rejections by ensuring they fully cooperate with the police in bringing the assailant to justice as well as seeking appropriate medical attention regarding any physical or psychological injuries sustained from the assault they are a victim of.

“CICA data from 2020-2022 shows that 18 per cent of applications are submitted outside of the two-year time limit, and of these 61 per cent went on to receive an award.

“With relevant evidence, we can provide exceptional circumstances that have contributed to the delay in a victim submitting an application.”

Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice (SACA) offers a specialist service for anyone looking for support and advice after being affected by rape or sexual assault.

They operate a 24-hour helpline and live chat service which you can access on their website.