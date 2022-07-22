Joint police operation carries out 12 drugs warrants seizing 1,000 cannabis plants worth £1million in Doncaster

Between July 20 and 22, officers have worked in partnership with; Immigration Enforcement, Nothern PowerGrid, Doncaster Intelligence Team, and DMBC.

Together they executed 12 warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act and have seized over 1,000 cannabis plants, with a street value of more than £1million.

A spokesman said: “As you can see from the picture, some of the doors were a bit tricky to get through…

One thousands plants were seized

“At each of the addresses the electricity had been bypassed, putting neighbouring properties at risk of fire.”

Leonard Mema, aged 21, of Penistone Street, City Centre; Fatmir Xhika, aged 25, of Childers Street, Hyde Park; Arvanit Dodaj, aged 29, of Cooper Street, Hyde Park and Emanuel Shehu, aged 22, of Palmer Street, Hyde Park, and a 17-year-old male from Milbanke Street have all appeared before Doncaster Magistrates Court.

They have been remanded into custody until their next appearance.

Some doors were more difficult than others to get through

A sixth man, aged 30 from Doncaster, was also arrested on suspicion of drugs production and remains in police custody at this time.

The spokesman added: “You may remember that we conducted a similar operation last month, and five people were charged with drugs offences.

"Ruzhdie Raga, aged 29, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment and Skerdi Tali, aged 20, has been sentenced to 20 months imprisonment, three others are on remand awaiting sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court.

"Immigration services will seek to remove them from the country once their sentences are served.

The bypassing of electricity made the properties very dangerous

“So far this year we have seized almost 6,500 cannabis plants and are committed to continuing to disrupt organised crime by taking drugs off the streets.”

If you have information about criminality, please contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/