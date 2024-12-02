Joint patrols in Doncaster city centre are there to keep you safe

Every day, local neighbourhood policing officers and engagement officers for City of Doncaster Council patrol the streets of Doncaster city centre to maintain a visible presence and keep you safe.

During these patrols, city centre-based police officers can encounter various crimes and different forms of anti-social behaviour.

Officers encounter and tackle a wide range of offences as part of their roles, but as Police Constable Hannah Cowling explains, there is more to the job than just combatting crime.

“It's not just crimes we deal with,” PC Cowling says. “We will go to people who have fallen, we find confused people and people who are lost. There are a huge variety of incidents that people wouldn't believe police deal with.

If you see officers out and about, stop and say hello to them.

"A lot of the people that we speak to when we're in the city centre aren't people that want to report a crime or ask a question in particular - it's often that they've not spoken to anyone that day.

"We might be the first person that's spoken to them and that's fine - just come and approach us and we'll chat. We've always got time to speak unless we are dealing with an incident."

It is not just police who patrol Doncaster city centre, with engagement officers from City of Doncaster Council able to enforce the powers of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), which tackles anti-social behaviour and provides help and support to vulnerable members of the city centre community.

South Yorkshire Police are supporting the council after it pledged to spend £1m on new safety measures as part of the 'Safer Doncaster' initiative.

Working together to understand more about the issues being raised in the city centre and listen to the concerns being raised by the public is crucial, and both authorities will continue to maintain a visible presence in the area.

Doncaster Central NPT Inspector Lisa Bird said: "We have dedicated patrol plans in place to ensure we have a visible presence across Doncaster city centre and my message to the public and businesses in the area is please continue to engage with us.

"If you see our officers out and about and you have any concerns you wish to raise, please stop and speak to them.

"Our activities are shaped by you, and we know that we are stronger when we work together."

In the run up to Christmas, a pop-up police station in the form of a ‘Christmas cabin’ will be open every day from Saturday 7 December to Christmas Eve (24 December) at the clock corner on St Sepulchre Gate.

Inspector Bird said: “We will have officers at the cabin every day to offer assistance, crime prevention advice and engage with you during the busy festive season.

“We will be supported at the cabin by a number of key partners, including City of Doncaster Council, St Leger Housing and other agencies.

“If you see our officers at the cabin, please come up to them and say hello as they would love to speak to you.”

If you are concerned about crime in Doncaster city centre, please report it by calling the non-emergency number 101. You can also report information online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

Always dial 999 in an emergency or when a person’s life is at risk.