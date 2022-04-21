Jeff Beck guitar among haul of musical instruments stolen from Doncaster van

Police have launched an appeal to track down the music gear which was stolen from a van in the town earlier this month, including a guitar named after the Hi Ho Silver Lining star.

And news of the appeal comes after another haul of music gear was stolen from rock band Gene Loves Jezebel when thieves stole their tour van from a service station near Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Sometime between 10.30pm and 11pm on Saturday 16 April, unknown offenders broke into the van parked outside of the McDonald’s on Centurion Retail Park.

"When the victim returned to the van, he found the instruments, including a number of guitars and three Selmer saxophones had been stolen.

"Officers would like to hear from you if know anything about the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at around that time.

"Do you know who is responsible? Have you seen any of the stolen items being offered for sale?

"If you have any information, please call 101 quoting crime number 14/72588/22.”

A haul of musical instruments were stolen from a van in Doncaster.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.The guitars taken were the following makes/models:• Blond Gibson ES 345• Black Danelectro 12 string• Red Fender Stratocaster Plus• Surf Green Fender Stratocaster ‘Jeff Beck Artist Series' 1999

Meanwhile, an investigation is also underway after the theft of a tour van belonging to British rock band Gene Loves Jezebel.