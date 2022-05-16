Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 13 how Liam Cuttell, aged 29, had visited his ex-partner’s home to see his son when he drove into her new boyfriend and reversed over his leg.

Ian West, prosecuting, said the complainant had parked near the defendant and had remonstrated with him before Cuttell caused his vehicle to make contact with the complainant’s right leg and knocked him into a hedge.

Mr West added: “The car was very close and there was nowhere for the complainant to move. The defendant then reversed again and in doing so he ran over the complainant’s leg.

“The complainant saw his foot was completely out to one side. The complainant heard the gear shift and the engine rev and he panicked he would come back again and he pulled himself up and as he did so his right leg gave way.”

Mr West said the complainant was driven by another man to hospital and the complainant described himself as being in agony with his “foot hanging off”.

The complainant suffered an open fracture and dislocation to his right ankle and was told there will be a risk of osteoarthritis.

Cuttell, of Langold Drive, Norton, Doncaster, works for a traffic management company.

He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the incident on November 12, 2019.

Michael Cane-Soothill, defending, said the complainant had blocked-in the defendant though not deliberately when Cuttell had been visiting his ex-partner’s home to see his son.

Mr Cane-Soothill added there have been no similar incidents or any further animosity between those involved.

The judge, Recorder Caroline Goodwin QC, told Cuttell his actions were the result of jealous feelings but she added he now appears to have a better control over his emotions.

She said: “You were so blind with rage and anger you did not even stop to see what had happened to him.”

Recorder Goodwin sentenced Cuttell to 12 months of custody suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.