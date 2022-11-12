James Ridgley has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. The 27-year-old, of St Mary’s Road, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today, Saturday, November 12, and was remanded into custody until his next appearance on 13 December.

Armed police had been called on Monday, November 7, to a report of a man armed with a gun inside the Lifestyle Express shop on Rockingham Road, in Wheatley. A police firearm was discharged, injuring Ridgley, who required hospital treatment. He was discharged that day from hospital and taken into police custody after being arrested.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has begun an investigation into the police firearm discharge. Following the incident, Assistant Chief Constable Richard Alton said it ‘will have no doubt caused some serious concern, especially among those living nearby’.

Police on Rockingham Road in Wheatley, Doncaster, where a man was shot by an armed officer following a report of a man armed with a gun inside a shop. James Ridgley, aged 27, of St Mary’s Road, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence