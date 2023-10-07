Jailed: Violent offender who left man with serious eye injuries after throwing chemical in his face

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craig Rose shouted ‘acid’ after launching the unprovoked attack outside a pub in Worksop town centre at around 3.20am on 12 February 2023.

The victim will never regain full sight in his right eye after the unknown corrosive substance severely damaged the cornea.

His left eye was also damaged and he suffered burns to his lips and tongue.

Jailed: Craig Rose.

Rose, aged 43, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, was jailed for 18 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (6 October).

He had earlier admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

The victim was about to go home after a night out for a friend’s birthday when he was approached in Victoria Square by Rose.

Rose, who was riding a bicycle, asked him if he had a cigarette and when he said ‘no’ Rose threatened him.

Rose then took a drinks bottle filled with the unknown substance out of his jacket pocket and squirted it into the victim’s face.

He immediately felt a burning sensation in his eyes and mouth. A friend who happened to be passing in a car had some remnants of Coca Cola and melted ice in a container which he poured into the victim’s face to try and wash the substance away.

The victim attended Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop and then Doncaster Royal Infirmary where eye specialists later discovered the extent of his injuries.

Police launched a manhunt for Rose and he was found hiding in a loft.

Detective Constable Christine Hewlett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“The victim has been left with potentially life-long injuries after this recklessly dangerous attack by Craig Rose.

“We do not know why Rose carried out the attack but believe the corrosive substance may have been intended for someone else.

“The victim was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time and was provoked into an argument by Rose.

“Officers were determined to bring Rose to justice and launched a manhunt with a high-profile media appeal to track him down.