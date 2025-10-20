Jailed Doncaster drug dealer ordered to pay back £4,500

A jailed Doncaster drug dealer has been ordered to pay back £4,500 for her crimes.

A confiscation order was made against Katherine Smith, of Milton Road, Doncaster, on 17 September after she received a 54 month prison sentence for drug offences in relation to the possession with intent supply Class A drugs.

Smith, aged 43, was ordered to pay back £4,445 after financially benefitting from her crimes.

It was one of a number of incidents dealt with by South Yorkshire Police Economic Crime Unit's (ECU) Asset Recovery Team who have had a busy September securing confiscation and cash forfeiture orders against convicted criminals who have been ordered to pay over £48,000 back to the criminal justice system.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: Part of the important work the ECU completes is ensuring that those whose who have committed crime, and been brought before the courts, pay back to the communities they have negatively impacted.

“To ensure criminals don't continue to benefit from the life of luxury crime may have given them, officers analyse how they have benefited from illegal activity, before looking at what they have available to pay back into the system.

“This can include money available in the bank, as well as physical assets such as property, vehicles and luxury clothing.”

Head of Asset Recovery Laura Hough said: "We will not allow convicted criminals to continue to benefit from ill-gotten gains while behind bars or after they are released.

"Money gathered from confiscation orders is paid back into the justice system and aims to positively affect the communities criminals have negatively impacted.

"The process of securing confiscation orders is helped by information submitted by the public.

"With the help of our communities, we can paint a better intelligence picture providing a better understanding of how much these individuals have benefitted from their life of criminality.

“Have you noticed someone who has suddenly started wearing designer clothing or have bought a second car despite not appearing to have a job? They may be gaining this money illegally."

You can report details of drug crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.