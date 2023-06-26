Patrick Sweeney, aged 59, was stopped by South Yorkshire Police while officers were on patrol on Manvers Way, Rotherham, in November 2022, after they saw him using the phone behind the wheel, a court heard.

They pulled Sweeney over and noticed there was a smell of suspected cannabis, so the vehicle was searched and a large block of a white substance was found under the front passenger seat, as well as a joint and cash.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that when Sweeney was searched, he had a mobile phone and a larger amount of cash. He was arrested and brought into custody.

Patrick Sweeney, of no fixed address, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (June 23) where he was sentenced to six years in prison. A collection order was also made under the Proceeds of Crime Act for over £40,000. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at a hearing last year.

The white substance was forensically tested and found to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of £40,000. In total, police said there was 1kg of the drug.

PC Darren Walker, based in Rotherham, said: “Sweeney’s careless actions behind the wheel led to the seizure of a significant amount of Class A drugs, which we know has a devastating impact on our communities. Drug supply and dealing wreaks havoc and is often tied to many other forms of criminality that cause harm.

“Sweeney has now been jailed for his crimes and dangerous drugs taken off the streets of Rotherham. Our work will continue to identify, target and disrupt those individuals who would seek to supply illegal substances in our town.”