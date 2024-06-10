It's not a beautiful game for everyone - domestic abuse support in Doncaster during the Euros

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Jun 2024, 10:14 BST
The European Championship will be kicking off on Friday, and while most people will be enjoying a month of football, others are already suffering or will become victims of domestic abuse.

One in four women and one in six men experience domestic abuse.

The rise in incidents of domestic abuse during and after football matches is well documented.

During the last European Championships in 2020, reported rates of domestic violence increased as much as 38 per cent if a national team lost and 23 per cent when it won or if there was a draw with more issues going unreported.

It's not a beautiful game for everyone - domestic abuse support during the Euros.

City of Doncaster council are reminding victims that they are not alone, help and support is available through the Doncaster Domestic Abuse Hub www.doncaster.gov.uk/domesticabuse.

Alongside support for victims there is help if you are worried about some of your behaviours and would like to make changes before issues escalate into violence, visit www.cranstoun.org they can support you to be safe around your partner and children.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse or are concerned for someone you know then please visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/domesticabuse for more information and to ask for help.

If there is immediate danger ALWAYS call 999.