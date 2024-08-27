Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Kev Morrow turned 40, he decided to scratch a career itch that he'd had for most of his life.

"I'd always wanted to be a police officer but in my late 20s and early 30s I was a bit hot headed. It wasn't until I reached 40 that I realised now was the right time for me to join and I was the right fit for the police."

Kev had been self-employed but was in a routine that he hated.

So in 2021 at the age of 41, he did what many might consider drastic by joining South Yorkshire Police as a student officer.

Kevin Morrow was named Apprentice of the Year from Sheffield Hallam University.

"I felt my level of maturity and life experience would mean I could offer a lot to the job. I thought 'I'm still young enough and I'm in good physical shape, so why not?'"

Although joining during the 'Covid years' presented its challenges, Kev thrived at training school and he admits that he came into the job with his eyes "very much open" after spending a long time "researching what it meant to be a cop".

Fast-forward three years and Kev is now a fully-fledged response officer in Doncaster, and has extra cause to celebrate his achievements after he was named Apprentice of the Year from Sheffield Hallam University.

He achieved a distinction for his End Point Assessment on cyberstalking and received the highest score on the course so far out of anyone for South Yorkshire Police.

It will come as no surprise that Kev achieved a First-Class Honours degree and he hopes his story can inspire others to take a leap of faith and join the police.

His only regret? He wishes he'd done it sooner.

"It was nice to get the recognition of how hard I've worked and the results I got were beyond my wildest dreams.

"I wrote a really good paper and I thought it would do well but then I was blown away by what I got. I put a lot of hard work into that paper and it was really nice to be recognised for it.

"I hope my story shows people that it's never too late. If you are unhappy in a job then you're going to be unhappy in life - so do something about it.

"Age is just a number. I left school in 1996 with four GCSEs and now I've got a First-Class Honours university degree.

"I'm no Einstein - I'm just efficient and that has come with age and experience. You've got a lot more to offer than you think - don’t let your own fears of the unknown consume you and hold you back."

Could you be the future of South Yorkshire Police? If Kev's story has inspired you to look at a career with the police, then go along to the careers fair on Monday 16 September at Niagara Conference and Leisure Centre in Hillsborough.