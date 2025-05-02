Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has seen a concerning rise in the number of staff and paramedics who have been sexually assaulted while on duty in the last five years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New figures obtained by Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice (SACA) through Freedom of Information request reveals that between 2020 and 2024, hundreds of YAS staff were subjected to various forms of sexual assaults while at work, with incidents escalating year-on-year.

In 2024 alone, there were a total of 232 instances of sexual acts/behvoiurs conducted towards staff by patients or members of the public - the highest figure recorded in the five-year period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Officer for GMB, the union for NHS Works, Rachel Harrison told SACA: “It’s an utter disgrace our ambulance workers suffer these attacks as they try to save lives.

“It’s an utter disgrace” says NHS union as sexual assaults on Yorkshire Ambulance staff reach a five-year-high.

“This is a national problem and it is getting worse.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the service only began recording allegations of staff who have acted against other staff members, from November 2023 and that so far, there had been 10 such incidents.

Between 2020-2024:

2020/21 saw 132 assaults by patients or members of the public.

2021/22 recorded 179 assaults by patients or members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2022/23 had a further 179 assaults by patients or members of the public.

2023/24 figures rose to 232 patient assaults and 10 staff-on-staff assaults.

In the last year alone (2023/24) the service also confirmed that the majority 72 sexual assault incidents happened remotely (either over the phone or in other locations), some 61 assaults where recorded in South Yorkshire, while 44 were loggerd in Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees.

A further 38 sexual assaults towards ambulance staff happened in Leeds and Wakefield as well as 18 in Hull and East Yorkshire and 9 in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The revelations come amid growing national concerns over violence and abuse against healthcare workers, with calls for stronger protections and zero-tolerance policies across all NHS services.

More than 65,000 NHS staff reported sexual assaults and harassment for patients, their relatives and other members of the public in 2024 in the health service’s annual survey.

For the second-year-running, the NHS staff survey for England asked workers if they had been the target of unwanted sexual behaviour, which includes inappropriate or offensive sexualised comments, touching and assault.

Of the 743,397 NHS staff who responded, a total of 65,568 reported sexual assaults and harassment by the public and other staff last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Union officer, Ms Harrison added: “GMB members were instrumental in changing the law, to make attacks on ambulance workers an aggravating factor when it comes to sentencing.

“But it’s not enough - we need a zero tolerance approach from the police, trusts, Ministers and the public.”

Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice also obtained the latest data from NHS Resolution, the legal arm of the NHS, regarding the number of legal claims that have been lodged against UK Ambulance Trusts as a result of assaults (of all types) on staff.

Since 2019, there have been 74 legal claims and incidents of ambulance staff assaults reported to the NHS legal body. Of those, 36 related to orthopaedic injuries, 13 pertained to facial injuries and 9 were for head injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further eight claims and incidents were logged relating to psychiatric damage and eight more for injuries to internal organs.

In the last five years, UK Ambulance Trusts have settled 15 such claims with compensation payouts amounting to £589,533.

A further £100,498 was paid for NHS legal costs as well as £267,518 for the claimant’s legal costs - giving a grand total of £957,549.

Figures from the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) - which is a government-backed organisation that can offer compensation to victims of sexual abuse, shows that just 13,313 applications were received in the last year from alleged victims of sexual assault or abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CICA Specialist at SACA, Ellie Lamey said: “The number of sexual assault/abuse victims who have applied for CIC is staggeringly low compared to the number of offences being reported.

“It is so important that victims know there is support available for them and not to be deterred or fearful of rejection.

“Victims should be aware that they can report historical periods of abuse/assaults to the police, regardless of the amount of time that has passed.

“Victims can avoid rejections by ensuring they fully cooperate with the police in bringing the assailant to justice as well as seeking appropriate medical attention regarding any physical or psychological injuries sustained from the assault they are a victim of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“CICA data from 2020-2022 shows that 18 per cent of applications are submitted outside of the two-year time limit, and of these 61 per cent went on to receive an award.

“With relevant evidence, we can provide exceptional circumstances that have contributed to the delay in a victim submitting an application.”

Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice (SACA) offers a specialist service for anyone looking for support and advice after being affected by rape or sexual assault.

They operate a 24-hour helpline and live chat service which you can access on their website.