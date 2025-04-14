Investigation launched after paedophile dies inside Doncaster jail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An investigation has been launched after a convicted paedophile died while serving his sentence at a Doncaster jail.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Barkess was sentenced to 15 years and six months in prison last April, but the 84-year-old has died less than a year into his sentence at HMP Moorland.

He died at the jail on March 24 of this year and the Prison and Probation Ombudsman has opened an investigation into his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson at the PPO said: "The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman is investigating the death of John Barkess at HMP Moorland on March, 24, 2025. The final investigation report will be made available to the public once the inquest concludes".

Paedophile John Barkess died inside HMP Moorland.

The 84-year-old had been jailed for 15 years and six months in April last year at Durham Crown Court. Barkess, of Northumbria Place,

Stanley, when sentenced, sexually assaulted a teenager in the 1980s.

When it was discovered in 2021 that Barkess had targeted other teenage girls, the victim spoke out again. As a result, two further women also came forward to report they have been abused by the same man in their teenage years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barkess was arrested and charged with rape and six counts of indecent assault on a child. He denied the offences but was found guilty by a jury at trial.

He had served less than a year of his sentence at the time of his death.

During the trial, investigating police officer Laura White commended the bravery of the women who had come forrward and reported Barkess.