International Missing Children’s Day: Thinking about Doncaster's Andrew Gosden who was last seen 16 years ago
Today, Saturday 25 May, marks International Missing Children’s Day, a day dedicated to the memory of all children who have gone missing.
On this day, we think of missing Andrew Gosden who was last seen 16 years ago on 14 September 2007 when he was 14-years-old and went missing from Doncaster.
It’s never too late to share information with police. If you think you know something that could help officers find Andrew, please contact police online at www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us or via 101.