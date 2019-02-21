Intense police operation to crack down on abuse in Doncaster town centre launched

Today again sees the day of intense action around Doncaster town centre known as Operation Duxford.

A male was witnessed a short time ago on South Yorkshire Police’s CCTV approaching members of the public in an abusive manner.

PCSOs and the Neighbourhood Response Staff found the male on St Sepulchre Gate.

READ MORE: Police raids carried out in crackdown on crime in Doncaster

The male then became abusive towards the NRT officer.

A spokesman said: “This breaches the Community Protection Order he was issued.

“He was therefore arrested for a public order offence.”

#OperationDuxford