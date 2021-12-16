Insulation company appeals for information after van stolen
Police are investigating after a van belonging to an insulation installation company was stolen in Doncaster yesterday (Wednesday December 15).
The Protec Insulation Services Citron Relay van reg CK70 FNF was stolen from the Premier Inn car park , Lakeside at 8.28pm and driven a mile to an industrial park (DN4 5RA) where the tracker was ripped out and disposed of.A spokesman for the company said:
" Please keep an extra eye out for the van – any information will be gratefully received and we are working hard to cover our programmed work as to not let any of our customers down.
“The police have recovered the tracker. There were no cameras in the car park and the machinery in the vehicle very bespoke so not easily sold on.”
South Yorkshire Police are urging drivers to keep an eye on their vans after a string of thefts over the last few months, with thieves most commonly using keyless methods, to gain entry.