Insulation company appeals for information after van stolen

The Protec Insulation Services Citron Relay van stolen on December 15.

The Protec Insulation Services Citron Relay van reg CK70 FNF was stolen from the Premier Inn car park , Lakeside at 8.28pm and driven a mile to an industrial park (DN4 5RA) where the tracker was ripped out and disposed of.A spokesman for the company said:

" Please keep an extra eye out for the van – any information will be gratefully received and we are working hard to cover our programmed work as to not let any of our customers down.

“The police have recovered the tracker. There were no cameras in the car park and the machinery in the vehicle very bespoke so not easily sold on.”

