When PC Ellie Dobrzynski comes into Doncaster's College Road Police Station to start her shift as a response officer, she has no idea what kind of day lies ahead for her.

For some, that might be a daunting prospect - but it's something PC Dobrzynski relishes.

"I like coming into work and not knowing what I'm going to be dealing with that day.

"We can get called to anything and everything. It might be a fire, a domestic abuse incident, road traffic collisions or a sudden death - we just don't know what's going to happen and we deal with all sorts of jobs."

PC Ellie Dobrzynski says she still gets an adrenaline rush every time she gets called out to a job.

PC Dobrzynski has been a response officer for six years and as part of Response Policing Week of Action, she has shared details of what she loves about her job and some of the challenges she has to overcome in her role.

Response officers are at the heart of uniformed policing. They are often the first emergency services personnel at scenes of crimes and although people might think their job is purely to react and respond to breaking incidents, they also work proactively to fight crime and protect the public from harm.

"I don't think members of the public realise quite how many jobs we actually go to and the work we put in day in, day out," PC Dobrzynski says.

"When they see us in our cars and think we're not doing anything that’s just simply not true.

PC Dobrzynski escorts a detainee to her police car.

"We might be filling out important paperwork on our phones or phoning people to arrange follow up visits and when we're not doing that, we might be bringing detainees into custody, collecting statements or carrying out arrest attempts.

"It's not just driving around all day waiting for something to happen and you really have to plan and manage your workloads effectively."

Response officers' shift patterns vary throughout the week. This week, PC Dobrzynski will work 7am to 4pm, 3pm to 11pm, 5pm to 3am and 9pm to 7am over a six-day spell.

The Free Press joined her on a 7am to 4pm shift and midway through her patrols of the Doncaster Central NPT area, she received an urgent request for assistance following reports of disorder in Doncaster city centre.

PC Dobrzynski says she loves coming into work and not knowing what she is going to face that day.

After arriving at the scene, she immediately sprang into action, and just minutes later she was assisting a colleague to arrest a key suspect.

"We received a report of a man who was driving a vehicle which had allegedly tried to run someone over. He'd then fled the scene and headed towards a barbershop.

"We searched the premises under Section 17 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and used cameras to track the man's movements.

"We found him nearby hiding in a car and he was arrested."

PC Dobrzynski then returned to the original scene of the crime to assist a colleague with a second detainee, with four men promptly taken into police custody.

Teamwork and looking out for your colleagues is one of the most important aspects of the job for PC Dobrzynski.

Not every incident they get called to ends up being straightforward and she has been assaulted in her line of work during arrest attempts.

"A woman attacked me as I was arresting her. She grabbed hold of my head and was punching and kicking me.

"It was scary because I felt like I wasn't in control but I had a colleague with me who looked after me.

"I was scratched down the side of my face, my hair was coming out and I had bruises all over me.

"It knocked my confidence because I was just doing my job and I didn't deserve to be assaulted like that.

"I got a lot of support from my team though and we do make sure we back each other up. We have to look out for each other as we can face some quite dangerous and tricky jobs."

She may have been in this role for six years now but PC Dobrzynski's enthusiasm, passion and drive to be a response officer is only growing stronger.

It's a job she loves and while it comes with its challenges, she is proud to represent SYP as a response officer in Doncaster.

"I still get a rush every time I get called to an incident," PC Dobrzynski admits.

"I enjoy driving with the blue lights on and getting that adrenaline rush - it's why I've been a response cop for six years and why I keep coming back.

"When you do the job this long, your reactions become second nature and your confidence grows rapidly as a result.

"One of the biggest skills I've learnt in the job is how to connect and talk to people. We are dealing with people who have been through some traumatic things and it's important we respect that and try and understand things from their point of view.”

She concluded: "Being a response officer gives you the tools and skills to really develop your career in policing. It lays the foundations for wherever you want to go and opens up so many pathways for you because of the skills you learn along the way."