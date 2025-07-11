Inside Doncaster’s Missing From Home team – and the crucial intervention work with vulnerable teenagers that often goes unseen

Doncaster’s Missing From Home team operate seven days a week and 365 days a year, tasked with locating vulnerable missing people in the city and returning them home safely to their family, friends and loved ones.

It is a task that comes with its challenges for the small but dedicated team - but it's one they are fully prepared for.

“In Doncaster in general, the demand is high,” says Sergeant Abbie Parker, who oversees Doncaster's Missing From Home team. “We get four or five missing people a day in Doncaster and what the public see in terms of missing person appeals is only a very small snapshot of what we are actually dealing with.

"Every missing person is different, and they each require their own plan of action in order for us to be the most efficient in finding them safe and well."

Sergeant Abbie Parker oversees Doncaster's Missing From Home team.

Missing person cases often range in terms of age and circumstances, but Sgt Parker explains that a significant proportion involve vulnerable children and teenagers, many of whom are prone to repeatedly going missing.

In 2024, the Doncaster team dealt with 2,086 missing people reports, and in June 2025 alone, they had 268 missing person reports to manage. Of those, 207 were under-18s, representing 77 per cent of missing person cases in the borough.

While finding them safe and well is the ultimate goal, long-term intervention, which examines their lifestyles and explores reasons why they are running away from home, is key.

“Many of those that go missing are under-18s, and it can follow patterns,” she says. “You get a group of children who might go missing intermittently over a few weeks, and then a few weeks later, it will change and be a new set of children who go missing.

“A lot of the children who do go missing unfortunately lead chaotic lifestyles and they can go missing from a residential home. Some of these children can be at risk of exploitation, and it’s so important that when we do find these children, we work with partner agencies to try and get to the bottom of what’s causing them to run away from home.

“We frequently visit children’s care homes and we hold strategy meetings with partners for teenagers or individuals who go missing more than three times within a particular period. Finding those who are missing is only one part of the job – there is a lot that goes on in the background or behind closed doors.”

Success in this avenue often hinges on building personal relationships and trust, something which members of the Doncaster team of eight regularly do.

“A lot of children don’t want to speak to us. They see us as the bad person, so it really does take time to build these relationships,” she says. “But when you are able to do that, it does make a huge positive difference.

"Our intervention really does make a difference and earlier this year, we were able to work with a teenage boy who was going missing three or four times a week.

"He was adapting to a new environment so we held regular meetings with agencies and authorities to discuss his needs, while also assigning an officer from our team to meet him regularly to build up that rapport, relationship and trust.

"He now hasn't gone missing since the start of April which is really encouraging and the officer continues visiting him to ensure that rapport remains in place going into the future.

"Another of our officers within the unit has been able to build up a strong relationship and trust with a girl who has gone missing on multiple occasions before. Rather than liaising with a new officer every time she has gone missing, this one particular officer has been able to create a strong relationship with her and that is crucial, especially when it comes to helping vulnerable people.

“As a team, we generally want to steer them away from any criminality and getting on the wrong side of the criminal justice system; and because we are a dedicated team, we’ve got more time to cultivate those relationships and show vulnerable children that there is still time for them to turn their lives around.”

In her role, it is Sgt Parker's job to grade people who go missing as high, medium or low risk. High is when the risk of serious harm to the subject or the public is assessed as very likely, with medium determined as when the risk of harm is likely but not serious. Low risk applies when the risk is assessed as possible but minimal.

When a person goes missing, it is up to the team to leave no stone unturned in their investigation and carrying out a checklist enables Sgt Parker to then make an assessment of the risk posed to the individual and the public.

"When a report comes in, the first thing we do is go to their home address and search it thoroughly. Officers check for medication, signs of disturbance, and conduct digital checks through social media and phone records.

“If it is a child who has gone missing from a care home, we would also link in with their social worker and potentially the person’s school as well.

“When we're dealing with high risk missing people, that is essentially when there is a credible threat to life. We are always working at a very fast pace to plough as many resources as possible into finding that person and bringing them home safe and well.”

When a missing person is located, the job is far from over and officers ensure they see the individual to speak to them alone as part of a "prevention interview".

This is done to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the individual going forwards, a further interview is conducted by the local authority to identify any wider issues when a child goes missing.

Even on rare days when no live cases of missing people are reported in Doncaster, the team doesn't rest.

“We look at how we can be proactive through prevention,” Sgt Parker explains. "We visit care and residential homes, share information with partners and build intelligence around repeat cases, which helps the team respond more quickly and effectively when the next report comes in."

In the first six months of 2025, South Yorkshire Police dealt with 3,875 missing person reports. Of those, 72 percent, which amounted to 2,795 cases, involved children under the age of 18.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, who is our force lead for missing people, said: "Over 170,000 people are reported missing each year in the UK, and almost two thirds of these incidents relate to missing children.

"This represents a big portion of cases and it's imperative we provide a quick and effective response to reports of missing children so we can find them and bring them to safety.

"The aftercare and response is then just as important as finding them and it's up to our officers to work with other agencies to work out possible reasons why they are going missing and focus on safeguarding them from any harm or risk of harm.

"Another vulnerable group is those with dementia and we're really proud to use the Herbert Protocol, which has already been successful in helping find those with dementia who have gone missing.

"Filling out this form helps us have direct access to information which could lead us to their whereabouts should they go missing and I would encourage anyone who feels this might be useful to fill out a form today.

"You do not need to wait for a diagnosis. If you are concerned that a loved one or someone you care for is suffering from memory issues but is yet to be diagnosed please still send us the form."

To report a missing person, always call 999 if you believe they are in immediate danger, a young child or vulnerable to harm.You do not have to wait 24 hours to report someone missing. It is not wasting police time to report someone missing. The police are there to protect you and your loved ones.