A Doncaster couple died when their vehicle left the road while being driven at "high speed" by a man under the influence of cocaine, an inquest at Nottingham Coroner’s Court heard.

Nathan Stephen Naughton, aged 26, and his girlfriend Olivia Grace Maltby, aged 22, were both killed in the single vehicle collision on the A631 Tickhill Road in Bawtry on January 21 this year when the pick up they were in failed to negotiate a bend and hit a tree.

Mr Naughton, a builder, and Miss Maltby, an equestrian groom, were returning to his Rossington home after socialising with friends in Bawtry when the crash happened.

Nottinghamshire Police officers told the hearing that Mr Naughton had been "well in excess" of cocaine and alcohol driving limits and that the pick-up's speedometer had stopped at 90mph and concluded the crash was caused by the speed and inebriation of Mr Naughton.