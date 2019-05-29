Inmate given more time in prison for rubbing excrement in Doncaster prison officer’s face ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

An inmate serving time for robberies has had more time added to his sentence, after he attacked a Doncaster prison officer with excrement.

The incident took place at HMP Lindholme on February 24 last year, after inmates were allowed out of their cells to socialise, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Dearnley was an inmate at HMP Lindholme when he committed the offence in February last year

The prison officer was outside a cell talking to an inmate, when he saw defendant, Byron Dearnley, approaching out the corner of his eye.

“Without warning, the defendant put his hand forcefully in the officer’s face. The officer saw human excrement falling to the floor. He was covered with human excrement all of his face,” said Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting.

Dearnley, aged 35, fled the scene.

The prison officer initially chased after him, but soon gave up so he could wash the excrement off.

Mr Outhwaite added: “He said he showered for about 25 minutes. The defendant was detained and was transferred to Leeds prison.

“He answered no comment to all questions in interview.”

In a statement read to the court, Dearnley’s victim described how the incident has led to him needing counselling and leaving his job.

He said: “I was shocked, this is the most degrading thing that has ever happened to me.”

The court was told how Dearnley, now of HMP Moorlands, has over 70 offences on his record crimes including burglary, theft, robbery, wounding and possession of a bladed article.

When Dearnley committed the offence he was serving an eight year prison sentence, with an extended license period of 32 months, for multiple robberies as well as offences of wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

Judges can impose extended license periods for offenders they deem to pose a substantial risk to the public.

Dearnley pleaded guilty to an offence of administering a noxious substance with intent at an earlier hearing.

Francis Edusei, defending, said Dearnley suffers from a personality disorder, and told a psychiatrist that he was ‘hearing voices’ at the time of the incident.

“I ask Your Honour not to crush him, he’s spent a long time in prison in recent years,” added Mr Edusei.

Judge Peter Kelson QC sentenced Dearnley to an additional 30 months in prison.

He said: “It’s to be hoped that you reflect on your disgusting behaviour in prison. You will be in for two-and-a-half years longer now.”

- South Yorkshire Police have been asked to provide a custody image of Dearnley