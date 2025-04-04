Information sought after van was stolen in early morning keyless theft in Doncaster
Stolen Vehicles Recovery UK put out an appeal on Facebook following the theft in Wheatley.
The post read: “We are appealing for information regarding the theft of this Citroën Relay 35 van, registration CN66 EOG. It was stolen during the early hours of this morning (3/4/25) from the Parkway North area of Wheatley, Doncaster during a keyless theft.
“If you have any information that can help the owner of this vehicle please can you message the page – https://www.facebook.com/stolenvehiclesrecoveryuk. If you see this vehicle please call 101, or 999 if you have eyes on it.”
The crime reference number is 14/62806-/25.