Information sought after van was stolen in early morning keyless theft in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Information is being sought after a van was stolen in an early morning keyless theft in Doncaster yesterday (Thursday April 3).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stolen Vehicles Recovery UK put out an appeal on Facebook following the theft in Wheatley.

The post read: “We are appealing for information regarding the theft of this Citroën Relay 35 van, registration CN66 EOG. It was stolen during the early hours of this morning (3/4/25) from the Parkway North area of Wheatley, Doncaster during a keyless theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any information that can help the owner of this vehicle please can you message the page – https://www.facebook.com/stolenvehiclesrecoveryuk. If you see this vehicle please call 101, or 999 if you have eyes on it.”

The crime reference number is 14/62806-/25.