Increasing concern for Danny who has not been seen in over a week in Doncaster

Danny was last seen leaving an address in Balby at 4pm on Thursday 21 July.

He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Danny is described as white, around 6ft 2ins tall, with mousey hair and a full beard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen Danny?

He has a piercing over his right eye.

He was last seen wearing dark jogging bottoms and a grey cardigan with slippers.

He is known to frequent Doncaster and has links to the London area.