Increase in illegal quads, animals mauled by dogs and seized vehicles in Doncaster

The Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team have been busy over the summer months and have urged members of the public to continue letting them know about where the problems are happening, especially when they see illegal quads out and about as the crops are harvested.

A spokesman said: “We are seeing an increase in damage to farm gates and wild animals found mauled by dogs are being brought to our attention. Let us know if you come across any so we can target our late night patrols in the right places.

“On the bike theft front, we have made some good arrests and seizures in Sheffield and Doncaster and urge you to have some kind of tracker on your motorbikes so we can swoop in and retrieve it along with a potential prisoner in tow.

“Thanks for the continued flow of information. We do try and act on all sent.”