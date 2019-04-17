Police investigating a 20-man brawl in Doncaster town centre have issued CCTV images of seven men they believe could help their enquiries.

Just before 6.10pm on Saturday April 13, a group of around 20 men are said to have begun fighting on Silver Street in the town centre.

Do you know these men? (photo: SYP).

A 17-year-old boy was injured in the incident and is believed to have suffered facial injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men, aged 36 and 33, have been arrested in connection to the incident on suspicion of assault and violent disorder.

Both have since been released under investigation.

As enquiries continue, police have released these images of men they believe could assist with the investigation. Do you recognise them?

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Incidents like this will not be tolerated in Doncaster and officers are working hard to identify those involved.

“Were you there? Did you see what happened? If you have information but haven’t yet spoken to an officer, please get in touch.”

If you can help please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 739 of 13 April 2019.