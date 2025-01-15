Image released following reports of attempted sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl in Doncaster
It is reported that at around 8.30am on 10 September 2024, a man attempted to kiss a 16-year-old girl at a bus stop on Sandford Road, Doncaster.
Since the incident was reported, an investigation was launched and enquiries have been ongoing to establish the circumstances, this includes CCTV image circulation and further CCTV searches.
Officers established that further CCTV opportunities were unavailable, and gathered more photographs of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he can help with the investigation.
The man in these images is described as Eastern European, 30-40 years old, of a stocky build, and with medium length dark brown hair.
Do you recognise him?
You can report information online here via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 863 of 10 September 2024.