Illegal vapes, cigarettes and tobacco seized as police raid Doncaster shops

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Illegal vapes, cigarettes and tobacco have been seized as police carried out raids on Doncaster shops.

Officers from Doncaster North also targeted illegal fishing during a busy weekend clamping down on crime.

A spokesperson for Doncaster NPT said: “This weekend your North team have been all about the partnership working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have been out assisting Trading Standards in the execution of warrants.

Illegal vapes, cigarettes and tobacco were seized in the raids.

"These were carried out on two shops in the Woodlands area and a large quantity of tobacco, cigarettes and vapes were seized which are not legal to sell in the UK.

"These investigations are ongoing by Trading Standards.

“We then joined up with the Environment Agency and worked our way around the north area checking fishing licenses. We visited Highfields Lake, Askern Lake and Sprotbrough - both the river and canal and Bentley along the River Don.

"Those who had licenses were extremely happy to see that this was being enforced but we did encounter a different response to those that didn't want to pay the £35.80 for the year!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Remember if you are 13 or over, you need to register to be able to fish legally and then from 17 you have to start paying for the licenses.

"Please don't be caught out as we will be teaming up again in the not so distant future to support our partner agencies.”