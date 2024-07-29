Illegal vapes, cigarettes and tobacco seized as police raid Doncaster shops
Officers from Doncaster North also targeted illegal fishing during a busy weekend clamping down on crime.
A spokesperson for Doncaster NPT said: “This weekend your North team have been all about the partnership working.
“We have been out assisting Trading Standards in the execution of warrants.
"These were carried out on two shops in the Woodlands area and a large quantity of tobacco, cigarettes and vapes were seized which are not legal to sell in the UK.
"These investigations are ongoing by Trading Standards.
“We then joined up with the Environment Agency and worked our way around the north area checking fishing licenses. We visited Highfields Lake, Askern Lake and Sprotbrough - both the river and canal and Bentley along the River Don.
"Those who had licenses were extremely happy to see that this was being enforced but we did encounter a different response to those that didn't want to pay the £35.80 for the year!
“Remember if you are 13 or over, you need to register to be able to fish legally and then from 17 you have to start paying for the licenses.
"Please don't be caught out as we will be teaming up again in the not so distant future to support our partner agencies.”
You can report crime in Doncaster to police on 101, 999 in an emergency or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers to report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.