Illegal fishing sees penalties of over £18,000 handed to offenders

Between the 57 fishermen involved – including five from Doncaster, the total amount to be paid in penalties was £18,766. An annual fishing licence would have cost them just £30 each.

The figure includes fines totalling over £10,000 for fishing without a licence, with costs of £6,755 and victim surcharges of just over £2,000. All cases were heard at Humber Magistrates' Court on the 25th and 30th November 2022.

A number of the defendants were also charged with fishing during the close season for coarse fish, which runs from the 15th March to 15th June inclusive.

The Environment Agency are tackling illegal fishing

The close season is in place to allow an uninterrupted spawning period and helps to protect vulnerable species. It also provides an opportunity for the Environment Agency and partners to carry out projects to further enhance habitats that are vital for improving fish stocks. An important task is monitoring spawning populations of barbel and chub, boosting understanding of populations and their habitat use.

Offenders were from a number of locations across the two regions including Middlesbrough, Bishop Auckland, Northumberland, Hull, Leeds, York and Doncaster.

Paul Caygill, Environment Agency Fisheries Enforcement Officer, said: “We’re continuing to see offenders receive significant fines for fishing illegally and, as these cases demonstrate, we will pursue offenders through the courts and won’t hesitate to take enforcement action where laws are broken.

“All anglers need a valid rod licence. The money raised through the sales of rod licences is re-invested back into the sport and illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to make fishing sustainable. Anyone found fishing illegally may face prosecution and a fine of up to £2,500.

“Our fisheries enforcement officers routinely carry out licence checks, and we urge anyone with information about illegal fishing to contact us on 0800 807060.”

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.

Around £25 million is raised annually through fishing licences. This money pays for stocking waters with half a million fish and improving rivers and fisheries for anglers and the wider environment.

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, stream, drain, canal or still water needs a licence to fish. A 1-day licence costs from just £6, and an annual licence currently costs from just £30 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 to 16-year-olds. Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Those found guilty of offences were:

Christopher Myers of Hawthorne Close, Belton, Doncaster

On the 29th day of December 2021 at Stainforth & Keadby Canal, Thorne, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

On the 21st day of January 2022 at Stainforth & Keadby Canal, Thorne, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

Sergiu Mantalet of Lindum Street, Doncaster

On the 17th day of April 2022 at Hexthorpe - River Don, Doncaster fished for freshwater fish in the close season Contrary to National Byelaw 2 of the Environment Agency Byelaws made on the 12th July 2010 and contrary to National Bylaw 6 confirmed 23rd March 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.

Ersin Molagazi of Urban Road, Doncaster

On the 17th day of April 2022 at Hexthorpe - River Don, Doncaster in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975

On the 17th day of April 2022 at Hexthorpe - River Don, Doncaster fished for freshwater fish in the close season Contrary to National Bylaw 2 of the Environment Agency Bylaws made on the 12th July 2010 and contrary to National Byelaw 6 confirmed 23rd March 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.

Andrew Brown of Southfield Road, Thorne, Doncaster

On the 18th day of June 2022 at Oakland Waters, Snaith, Pontefract left a rod and line with its bait or hook in the water unattended or so that the person shall be unable at any time to take or exercise sufficient control over said rod and line Contrary to Byelaw 10 of the Environment Agency National Byelaws which came in to force on 27 May 2001 made pursuant to Section 210 and Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991 and Contrary to Section 211 of the said Act.

Alexander Robb – Church Balk, Edenthorpe, Doncaster

