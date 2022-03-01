Illegal drivers are targeted as police blitz Doncaster area industrial estate

Officers from Humberside Police’s Isle of Axholme Neighbourhood Policing Team led the multi-agency day of action around Sandtoft Industrial Estate last week.

Joined by colleagues from North Lincolnshire Council’s Safer Neighbourhoods and Environmental Health teams, the Environment Agency, the DVSA and BT Openreach, as well as officers from Brigg and Ashby NPTs, the group’s aim was to provide a high-visibility presence in the area to check on business licences and vehicles.

Having listened to local residents’ concerns about activity on the estate, the partners carried out a series of site visits to come up with solutions to identified issues.

Police carried out a one day blitz on Sandtoft Industrial Estate.

PC Sarah Jackson, who led the operation, said: “I would like to thank my colleagues from the police and partner agencies for helping make this a very successful afternoon.

“We have listened to residents through our Humber Talking surveys and recognised the industrial estate was an area of concern for them.

“The benefits of these operations are many and varied, such as building up long-term knowledge and being a visible deterrent. However, there were immediate results, too. We made an arrest for drug driving, which developed into a disqualified driver who gave false details and was wanted on warrant.”

Officers were joined by members of the Environment Agency and Safer Neighbourhoods to check businesses on the estate, while traffic patrols monitored the roads for suspect vehicles – using the Trolleybus Museum as a base for the checks – with the DVSA on hand to check for road worthiness, mechanical defects and tachograph offences.

“Proactive operations of this nature give us the opportunity to focus our collective efforts in one place. With the help of partner agencies, we can tackle a range of concerns and offences – as is evidenced in the day’s results,” added PC Jackson.

“In one afternoon, we issued 11 traffic offence reports, including a fixed penalty notice, and had dozens of hits as part of our operation to tackle driving standards.”

In addition to these results, a vehicle was seized at the scene, four waste offences were uncovered, and further fixed-penalty notices were issued by partners.

“As a Neighbourhood Policing Team, we always put the concerns of residents at the heart of everything we do, so we had officers going out and speaking to members of the local community around Belton and Sandtoft as part of Humber Talking.

“It was encouraging to see that people had signed up for My Community Alert, as this allows us to contact people in a specific area with news and updates that are of importance in that community.

“I would once again like to express my gratitude to everyone who came along and helped. We received very positive feedback from the community and I am encouraged to hear that our partners are continuing their work in this area.”